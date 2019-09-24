400,000 Shares in Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble, Inc. (NYSE:BKS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.55% of Barnes & Noble at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble by 106.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Barnes & Noble by 316.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes & Noble stock remained flat at $$6.49 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $475.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.03. Barnes & Noble, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKS. Gabelli lowered Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.71 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum lowered Barnes & Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Barnes & Noble

Barnes & Noble, Inc primarily operates as a bookseller in the United States. The company operates through two segments, B&N Retail and NOOK. It sells trade books, including hardcover and paperback titles; mass market paperbacks, such as mystery, romance, science fiction, and other fiction; and children's books, eBooks and other digital content, NOOK and related accessories, bargain books, magazines, gifts, café products and services, educational toys and games, and music and movies.

