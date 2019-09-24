4,474 Shares in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Bought by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADPT. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at about $290,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADPT traded down $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,706. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $55.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.53.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Nancy Louise Hill purchased 11,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Viking Global Performance Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 262,200 shares of company stock worth $5,244,000 in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

