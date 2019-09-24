4,822 Shares in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackline by 125.6% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Blackline in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Blackline by 22.7% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Blackline in the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Blackline by 114.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 788,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,201,000 after acquiring an additional 421,566 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $1,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $547,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,742.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,686,100 in the last three months. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Blackline from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ BL traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $47.23. 24,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,993. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -182.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Blackline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.11.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.74 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

