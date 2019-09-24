4NEW (KWATT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $5,366.00

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last week, 4NEW has traded 32% lower against the dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $13,643.00 and $5,366.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Exrates, Hotbit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 4NEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00011151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00198948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.01060595 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00020595 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00086123 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,876,246 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Cobinhood, LATOKEN, Hotbit, IDEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 4NEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 4NEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.