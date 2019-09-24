6,950 Shares in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Bought by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 54.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,083,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 46,204 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 593,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,473,000 after acquiring an additional 35,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 40,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $1,058,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,250,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,040,285.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIII. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

GIII stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.83. 402,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,057,853. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.18 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $643.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

