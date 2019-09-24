85,000 Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Acquired by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. Zimmer Partners LP owned 0.10% of Grocery Outlet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of GO stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,978. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $645.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.60 million. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.