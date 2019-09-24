8,989 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 106.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,649,000 after purchasing an additional 454,013 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $19,571,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 821,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,429,000 after purchasing an additional 155,135 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,693,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,849,000 after acquiring an additional 128,651 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATR traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.54. The company had a trading volume of 101,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.79. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.26 and a 52 week high of $126.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.74.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $742.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATR. ValuEngine cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.83.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

