8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) to post ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). 8X8 reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 325%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.53). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.88 million. 8X8’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.50) on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub cut 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Dougherty & Co upgraded 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

NASDAQ EGHT traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.27. 998,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,091. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.36. 8X8 has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67.

In related news, CEO Vikram Verma purchased 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $73,409.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,111.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in 8X8 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

