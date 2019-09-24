$917.24 Million in Sales Expected for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post $917.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $996.32 million and the lowest is $858.20 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE posted sales of $583.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will report full year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $422.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.65 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 10.93%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Shares of TTWO stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $125.08. 1,335,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.07 and a 200 day moving average of $110.86. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $139.91.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.18, for a total transaction of $2,603,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $570,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,742 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 121.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 65.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

