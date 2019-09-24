9,700 Shares in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,835,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,743,838,000 after buying an additional 109,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after buying an additional 558,734 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 12.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,348,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $450,419,000 after buying an additional 492,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,604,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,382,000 after buying an additional 14,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,401,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $248,780,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $114.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Shares of GPC traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.42. 614,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,797. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $87.26 and a 1 year high of $115.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.49 and its 200-day moving average is $100.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7625 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

