AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Receives $20.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SKFRY shares. Bank of America cut shares of AB SKF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AB SKF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th.

Shares of SKFRY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.76. 3,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,582. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AB SKF has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $20.48.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. AB SKF had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

