Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($1.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.99% and a negative net margin of 960.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABEO. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Abeona Therapeutics to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 137,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,828,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 193,618 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 13.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 19,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 37.6% during the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 98,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEO traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,888. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.26.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

