Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust (LON:ANW) Trading Up 2.9%

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC (LON:ANW)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 620 ($8.10) and last traded at GBX 620 ($8.10), approximately 1,704 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 18,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 602.50 ($7.87).

The company has a market cap of $101.40 million and a P/E ratio of -16.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 628.86 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 517.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:ANW)

Aberdeen New Thai Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of long-term, above average capital growth through investment in Thailand. The Company’s portfolio includes investments in various sectors, such as automotive, banking, commerce, construction materials, electronic components, energy and utilities, finance and securities, food and beverage, healthcare services, information and communications technology, insurance, media and publishing, packaging, property development, property funds and real estate investment trusts (REITS), transportation and logistics and others.

