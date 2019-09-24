Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Tops $0.0099

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Abyss Token token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BitForex, CoinBene and CoinExchange. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $79,474.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 20% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00038728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.05100398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000416 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,939,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Hotbit, BitForex, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Indodax, CoinBene, HitBTC, CoinPlace, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin, DDEX, IDEX, CoinExchange and ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

