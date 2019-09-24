ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

ADDYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. HSBC lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADIDAS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $150.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ADIDAS AG/S has a 52-week low of $101.48 and a 52-week high of $165.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter worth $648,000. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 4.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 3.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 382,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

