Aeternity (AE) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, FCoin, IDAX and HitBTC. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $43.66 million and approximately $28.38 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aeternity has traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000107 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 330,234,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,413,322 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, CoinBene, Tokenomy, OKEx, Liqui, Radar Relay, BigONE, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, HADAX, DragonEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, HitBTC, OOOBTC, BitMart, Crex24, FCoin, Binance, OTCBTC, Gate.io, Zebpay, IDAX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

