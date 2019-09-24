Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) Trading Down 5.9%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 567,760 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,931,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX)

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

