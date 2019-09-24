Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Position Lessened by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,781,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,004,190 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.84% of Agilent Technologies worth $1,850,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,137,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,876,994,000 after acquiring an additional 178,265 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,950,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,863,074,000 after acquiring an additional 177,251 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,230,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $689,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,634,621 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,858,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,873,000 after acquiring an additional 36,359 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,635,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $452,960,000 after acquiring an additional 159,653 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of A stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.80. 244,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,728. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.66%.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut Agilent Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,909,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $283,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Further Reading: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.