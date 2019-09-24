AgJunction (TSE:AJX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.48

AgJunction Inc (TSE:AJX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and traded as high as $0.51. AgJunction shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 5,505 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.61. The company has a market cap of $57.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00.

AgJunction (TSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.79 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AgJunction Inc will post 0.0101031 EPS for the current year.

AgJunction Company Profile (TSE:AJX)

AgJunction Inc provides hardware and software solutions for the precision agricultural industry worldwide. The company's products are used in precision machine guidance, steering, and flow control. It offers Outback guidance systems; Outback eDriveXC, eDriveTC, eDriveXD, and eDriveESi automated steering products; Outback STX and Outback MAX terminals; and AC110 application control products.

