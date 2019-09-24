Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Receives $87.81 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 price target on Akamai Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $403,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,209 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AKAM traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $88.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,954. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

