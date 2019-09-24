Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) PT Raised to $4.00 at SunTrust Banks

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akorn from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akorn from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akorn from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRX opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Akorn has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $13.37.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.97 million. Akorn had a negative net margin of 72.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. Akorn’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akorn will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven J. Meyer bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 556.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 12.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 88,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new position in shares of Akorn during the second quarter worth $1,455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Akorn by 36.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 360,240 shares during the period. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akorn during the second quarter worth $12,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

