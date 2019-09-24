Albion Development VCT (LON:AADV) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Albion Development VCT PLC (LON:AADV) fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 78 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03), 14,187 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 749% from the average session volume of 1,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.49 ($1.10).

The stock has a market cap of $66.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 53.01.

Get Albion Development VCT alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a GBX 2.25 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Albion Development VCT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

Albion Development VCT Company Profile (LON:AADV)

Albion Development VCT PLC is a venture capital trust which provides equity and debt finance to growing unquoted companies across various sectors. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, insurance, banking, agriculture, and operating or managing hotels or residential care homes.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Albion Development VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albion Development VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.