Alexander Scott Purchases 38 Shares of Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Alexander Scott purchased 38 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.16) per share, with a total value of £150.10 ($196.13).

Alexander Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, Alexander Scott purchased 39 shares of Integrafin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £150.15 ($196.20).

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Alexander Scott purchased 39 shares of Integrafin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 383 ($5.00) per share, with a total value of £149.37 ($195.18).

Shares of IHP traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 393.50 ($5.14). The company had a trading volume of 1,501,796 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 388.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 379.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 262 ($3.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target (up previously from GBX 400 ($5.23)) on shares of Integrafin in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

