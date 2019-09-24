Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.28 and last traded at $2.23, approximately 2,354,735 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 231% from the average daily volume of 710,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

AXU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 645,430 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 165,932 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 835,665 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 149,293 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alexco Resource in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Alexco Resource by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

