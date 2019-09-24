Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.21

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (OTCMKTS:ANCUF)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.21 and traded as high as $63.67. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $62.96, with a volume of 1,021 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

