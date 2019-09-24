Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,854 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Allegion worth $179,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allegion by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,694,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,352,000 after buying an additional 926,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegion by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after buying an additional 821,079 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,922,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,666,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,815,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after buying an additional 215,361 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.42. 340,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,753. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $74.83 and a 52 week high of $111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.38. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 68.47%. The business had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Several research firms have commented on ALLE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.88.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

