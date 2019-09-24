ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

NYSE:ALE opened at $87.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.22. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $88.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.88.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.00 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.5875 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.10%.

In other news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total transaction of $521,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after acquiring an additional 99,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,105,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,013,000 after buying an additional 39,690 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,714,000 after buying an additional 8,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 659,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,263,000 after buying an additional 29,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,572,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

