AllSafe (ASAFE) Market Cap Achieves $94,890.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AllSafe has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $94,890.00 and approximately $261.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AllSafe alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AllSafe Coin Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,547,279 coins and its circulating supply is 8,799,687 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw.

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllSafe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.