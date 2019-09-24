Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Sunday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $13.00 price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.36.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,622. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $444.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.03 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,451,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,482 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,072,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 532.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 905,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 762,100 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,925,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,726,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,523,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,169,000 after acquiring an additional 363,005 shares in the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.