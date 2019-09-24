Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,342.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,378.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,234.03 on Friday. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,289.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,194.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,169.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $858.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $38.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 51.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,215.39, for a total transaction of $1,944,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,062,977.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.52, for a total transaction of $75,935.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,001.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,345. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 30,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 59,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,700,000 after acquiring an additional 31,087 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 47,051 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

