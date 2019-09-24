Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altaba (NASDAQ:AABA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altaba from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Altaba alerts:

AABA opened at $70.80 on Friday. Altaba has a 12 month low of $54.75 and a 12 month high of $79.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altaba by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Altaba by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altaba by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Altaba by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in Altaba by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.