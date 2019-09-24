Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,887 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,946 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.9% of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $778,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,312,832 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,294,918,000 after buying an additional 387,740 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $49,389,711,000 after buying an additional 415,448 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $930,719,000 after buying an additional 9,302,331 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,997,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,463,210,000 after buying an additional 57,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,449,842 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,426,354,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (down previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 price target (up previously from $2,240.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $2,080.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,257.41.

In related news, insider David Zapolsky sold 763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares in the company, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock worth $56,347,835 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $43.69 on Tuesday, hitting $1,741.61. 488,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,473. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,799.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,844.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.