Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $46,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 191,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,307,191 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $930,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302,331 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3,787.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,590,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,799,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,279 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 802,837 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,520,276,000 after acquiring an additional 491,118 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,045,000 after acquiring an additional 422,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,082,028 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $49,389,711,000 after acquiring an additional 415,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total transaction of $14,616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,228,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,775.43, for a total transaction of $672,887.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,637.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $2,100.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 price objective (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,257.41.

AMZN stock traded down $9.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,784.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,729,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,555. The firm has a market cap of $901.02 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,307.00 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,801.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,843.04.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

