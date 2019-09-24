American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) Stock Price Down 6%

American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s share price traded down 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.50, 3,189,851 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 2,066,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufact. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.78.

Get American Axle & Manufact. alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $868.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 189,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

American Axle & Manufact. Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufact. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufact. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.