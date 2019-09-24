American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $418,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,062,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,062,000 after buying an additional 248,673 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,293,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,600,000 after buying an additional 224,592 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 556,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,686,000 after buying an additional 341,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.39.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACC. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

