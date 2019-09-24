American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 49.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 66,772 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in American Financial Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded American Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

In related news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $613,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.64, for a total value of $1,629,600.00. Insiders have sold 143,902 shares of company stock worth $15,055,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.66. 13,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,881. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. American Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $84.18 and a twelve month high of $113.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.