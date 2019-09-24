American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Share Price Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.60

American National BankShares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.60 and traded as high as $36.00. American National BankShares shares last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 30,168 shares.

AMNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded American National BankShares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut American National BankShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on American National BankShares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $401.15 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.04.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $24.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. As a group, research analysts expect that American National BankShares Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from American National BankShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. American National BankShares’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Maddux bought 4,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $149,870.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,805. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $35,570.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,570. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $404,480. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American National BankShares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,763 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in American National BankShares by 509.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in American National BankShares by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in American National BankShares by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in American National BankShares by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American National BankShares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

