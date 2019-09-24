American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Superconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

AMSC stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. 195,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,705. American Superconductor has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $16.44. The stock has a market cap of $188.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. American Superconductor had a net margin of 48.74% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $13.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1,087.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

