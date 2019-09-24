Amoveo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $363.00 (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 24th. In the last week, Amoveo has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Amoveo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $114.76 or 0.01320188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $7.60 million and $363.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $453.73 or 0.05238293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

VEO is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 68,074 coins and its circulating supply is 66,269 coins. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Graviex and Bitibu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

