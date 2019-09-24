Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) Shares Sold by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC owned 13.12% of Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BATT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.90. 662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.49. Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:BATT).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Advanced Battery Metals & Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.