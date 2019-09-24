Analysts Expect Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts predict that Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALIM) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alimera Sciences’ earnings. Alimera Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alimera Sciences.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.97 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Alimera Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Alimera Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Alimera Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.00.

NASDAQ:ALIM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.59. 20,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.84. Alimera Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 79.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 571,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 252,089 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 36.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the period. Knott David M grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. Knott David M now owns 402,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 130,414 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 32,745.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 54,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alimera Sciences (ALIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.