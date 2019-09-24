Analysts Expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $282.80 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report sales of $282.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $286.65 million and the lowest is $280.55 million. Kimco Realty reported sales of $283.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $284.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.96 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KIM. Raymond James lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.17 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Compass Point lowered Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.75 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.49.

NYSE:KIM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.19. 105,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,165. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $14.29 and a 52-week high of $20.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

In other news, Director Richard B. Saltzman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $100,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,550.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 24.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

