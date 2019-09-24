Analysts Expect Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Modine Manufacturing’s rating score has declined by 100% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $17.63 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.25 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Modine Manufacturing an industry rank of 207 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MOD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

MOD stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 249,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $547.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.03. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.88 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 18.3% during the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 32,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 36.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 38,224 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 51,634 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 253,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

