Analysts Set Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Price Target at $23.83

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Athenex to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Athenex alerts:

NASDAQ ATNX traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.15. The company had a trading volume of 180,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,096. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Athenex has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $21.11. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.81.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). The company had revenue of $22.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 161.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $74,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,493,645.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $407,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 918,065 shares of company stock worth $13,464,571 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 913,400.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. 48.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.