Analyzing Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) and MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF)

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) and MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ:MFSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Reliant Bancorp and MutualFirst Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliant Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 MutualFirst Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.10%. Given Reliant Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Reliant Bancorp is more favorable than MutualFirst Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Reliant Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MutualFirst Financial has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and MutualFirst Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliant Bancorp $78.87 million 3.33 $14.09 million $1.37 17.15 MutualFirst Financial $99.27 million 2.72 $18.86 million $2.43 13.05

MutualFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Reliant Bancorp. MutualFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reliant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.0% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of MutualFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Reliant Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of MutualFirst Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Reliant Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. MutualFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Reliant Bancorp pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MutualFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MutualFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. MutualFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Reliant Bancorp and MutualFirst Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliant Bancorp 19.46% 7.69% 0.93% MutualFirst Financial 20.40% 10.65% 1.07%

Summary

MutualFirst Financial beats Reliant Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans and mortgage refinancing; commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans; multi-family and commercial real estate loans; construction, land development, and farmland loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans, such as loans for household, family, and other personal expenditures. It also provides safe deposit box, debit card, direct deposit, and official bank check services. The company operates through seven branches in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, and Williamson counties in Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to Reliant Bancorp, Inc. in January 2018. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About MutualFirst Financial

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MutualBank that provides various financial services in the United States. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers one-to-four family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans. In addition, it operates as an insurance agent; and sells life and other insurance products. Further, the company provides trust, investment, broker advisory, retirement plan, and private banking products and services. It has 39 full service retail financial centers in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Greene, Hamilton, Jackson, Johnson, Knox, Kosciusko, Lawrence, Monroe, Randolph, St. Joseph, and Wabash counties in Indiana; wealth management offices in Fishers and Crawfordsville, Indiana; and 1 loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

