AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,773,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086,847 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 10.12% of AngioDynamics worth $74,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,784 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AngioDynamics by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 33,550 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in AngioDynamics by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub lowered AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered AngioDynamics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

NASDAQ ANGO traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $18.83. 60,549 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,726. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $723.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.72. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $25.48.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.34 million. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin J. Gould sold 13,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $292,792.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

