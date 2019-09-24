Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.11

Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.58. Antares Pharma shares last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 11,769 shares changing hands.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

The company has a market capitalization of $580.49 million, a PE ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that Antares Pharma Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,603,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,419,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,409,000 after purchasing an additional 110,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 125,251 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.73% of the company’s stock.

About Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

