Anthony Smith Sells 225,000 Shares of Iodm Ltd (ASX:IOD) Stock

Iodm Ltd (ASX:IOD) insider Anthony Smith sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06), for a total transaction of A$20,475.00 ($14,521.28).

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.95. Iodm Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of A$0.10 ($0.07). The stock has a market cap of $35.48 million and a PE ratio of -34.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.04.

Iodm Company Profile

IODM Limited provides cloud based software services in Australia. The company develops an automated debtor management solution that provides accounts receivable monitoring and collection management tool through a central cloud based platform for businesses. IODM Limited was founded in 2008 and is based in South Melbourne, Australia.

