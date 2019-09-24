Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Cascend Securities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective increased by Cascend Securities from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cascend Securities currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $223.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $218.08.

Shares of AAPL opened at $218.72 on Friday. Apple has a 52-week low of $142.00 and a 52-week high of $233.47. The company has a market capitalization of $998.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 52.13% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,376 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.47, for a total value of $951,648.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,536 shares of company stock valued at $62,894,611. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2,874.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 34,707,634 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 19,949.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,055,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,005,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,004,976 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,074,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $459,677,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,126 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

