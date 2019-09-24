Applegreen’s (APGN) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Applegreen (LON:APGN) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:APGN opened at GBX 475 ($6.21) on Friday. Applegreen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 421 ($5.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 598.80 ($7.82). The stock has a market cap of $572.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 477.46 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 477.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 984.04.

Get Applegreen alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Applegreen’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Applegreen Company Profile

Applegreen plc operates as a petrol forecourt retailer in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Retail Ireland, Retail UK, and Retail USA. It sells fuel, food, and other groceries through its aCafe and Bakewell brands, as well as other international brands, such as Burger King, Subway, Costa Coffee, Greggs, Lavazza, Chopstix, Freshii, and 7-Eleven.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Applegreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applegreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.